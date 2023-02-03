Fire damages home, car in Benton

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- A fire erupted at a home late Friday afternoon just outside the City of Benton, IL along Minier Road.
WSIL's Rachel Gartner was on scene and tells us she spoke with the homeowner about the blaze. They tell us the fire started in the garage and spread to the house.
Video shows a fire significantly damaged a vehicle and the home.
Ewing-Northern Fire Protection District responded to the fire.
