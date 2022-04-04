Fire damages Benton Walmart

BENTON (WSIL) -- A fire shut down the Benton Walmart for more than an hour Monday night.
Employees tell News 3 the fire started in the clothing section.
Benton Fire Department and Abbott EMS responded to the call around 7:30 p.m.
First responders say no one was hurt in the fire, but the whole store had to be evacuated.
Employees say they followed orders to stay safe.
"Next thing you know we're hearing, "Hey, go out the back, there's a fire like out the dispensing doors, that's the doors we went out of and we eventually went out and went to that dirt end road and sort of just waited and now we're going back in, I guess," said one employee.
"The apparel room had a electrical circuit and then all of a sudden a kid of ours, a security guy opened the door and smoke just everywhere. Now it's all throughout the whole store and from what we hear it's pretty bad, we're not sure but we're just getting told it's pretty bad." said employee Reagan Mumbower.
The store remains closed to the public as of Monday night.