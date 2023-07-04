Fire chief stresses fireworks safety ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

MCLEANSBORO, Ill. (WSIL) -- July 4th festivities can light up the night sky but it can also raise the risk of injuries with fireworks.
McLeansboro fire chief Jim Morris advises people to have a bucket of water nearby should a firework fail to go off. Morris says it's not wise to check right away if the firework is a dud.
"People will stick their faces over [mortar] tubes because they want to see if it comes out," Morris said.
About 120 people suffered firework-related injuries according to the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office. Injuries were down for kids ages 11 to 16. About a third of those injuries involved people 22 and over.
"The responsible person that's doing this should be well acquainted with what to do and how to do it," Morris said. "We can have all the fun and celebrate all we want but we gotta be safe especially when it comes to the younger ones."
Eleven people died from firework-related injuries in 2022 according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Morris showed News 3 fireworks that consumers can't buy in stores and can only used by people who are certified. Morris says it's important to keep safety hand-in-hand with fun on the Fourth of July.
"We're celebrating our country ok. But we have to do it responsibly," Morris said.
McLeansboro's fireworks show is happening at 9pm at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds.