 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hard Freeze in Some Areas Tonight...

If you have sensitive plants outdoors you may want to take some
precautions tonight.

Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s across the
area with light winds.

Fire breaks out at Ten Oaks apartments

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire breaks out at Ten Oaks apartments in Carterville

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) --

UPDATE 7 P.M.: All fire crews had to be leave the area due to high winds.

A fire broke out at an apartment building in Carterville this Saturday.

On March 26, a fire burned an apartment at the Ten Oaks apartment complex in Herrin. 

Fire breaks out at Ten Oaks apartments in Carterville

1 of 4

Fire crews are currently at the scene trying to control and extinguish the fire. Drivers be advised to drive carefully, as there is smoke covering the roads, limiting visibility.

The situation is ongoing, and will be updated as more information is revealed.

Tags

Recommended for you