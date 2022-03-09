Fire breaks out at Murphysboro Walmart

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A fire started at the Murphysboro Walmart Wednesday, prompting evacuations.
The fire stated on the roof and burned through the ceiling. Debris fell through the roof and caught the shoe aisle on fire.
Walmart associated first tried to put out the flames, before calling the fire department. Both Murphysboro and Carbondale responded.
The fire was put out quickly with minimal structure damage. There was some smoke damage, but no one was hurt.
An official cause hasn't been determined.
The store will most likely be closed for the remainder of the day, according to an associate.