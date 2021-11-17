Find lots of handmade, personalized gifts at Holiday Extravaganza

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- You can cross some items off your Christmas list and help give back to the community.
The Holiday Extravaganza Art and Craft Show is returning to the Marion Pavilion. There will be vendors selling everything from clothing to jewelry, knick knacks and beauty essentials.
One vendor who will be there is La Cadeau, which is a business venture between Carolyn Taylor, who is the organizer of the Extravaganza, and her bestfriend.
They offer handmade and personalized gifts for that person in your life who is hard to shop for.
Some items you might see at their booth are customized onesies for babies, aprons for those who like to be in the kitchen, and signs to hang up in the house that have a special meaning behind them.
"Say you got your parents," Taylor explains. "They have everything and don't need nothing. You should be able to come out and find that extra unique thing for them."
Dozens of other vendors will be at the show including Sassafras Fragrance, Kathy's Korner, Shair's Crafts, Maria's Unique Creations, Red Aspen, the Gourmet Cupboard -- just to name a few.
To help give back, there will be a raffle for two gift baskets with proceeds going to the local chapter of AMVETS.
"I kinda of like to stay with the non-profit organizations because that's what they use," she adds. "They use the donations to organize and help their people. And my neighbor and a few people that I know are AMVETS, so it just kinda hit home."
The Holiday Extravaganza is taking place Saturday, November 20th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Entry into the event is free and there will be door prizes.