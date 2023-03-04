 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 1200 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to early Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Saturday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 22.5 feet tomorrow evening.
It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Finally some dry time -- tracking winds, rain and cooler temps

4 cams

WSIL (Carterville) -- After a very active and wet past few days, we're finally getting some dry time. High pressure is currently dominating, allowing for lots of blue skies. Winds are fairly calm out of the Southwest. Temperatures this afternoon have climbed into the upper 50s, lower 60s. 

hourly

Calm conditions will remain tonight with lows in the mid 30s and clear skies. A few patches of fog tonight are possible, but dense fog isn't expected due to lack of moisture aloft. 

tomorrow

Sunday will be another great day to spend outside. A little chilly waking up early in the 30s but we'll quickly climb into the 60s by the afternoon. A bit of a breeze will begin to pick up thanks to a weak storm system over the upper Midwest. It's effect will last through Monday as it keeps us warm and windy. 

temp outlook

After Monday, temperatures will begin to dip closer to average and then below average by the end of the week. A cold blast will last through mid-March so make sure to really enjoy the next two days! 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

