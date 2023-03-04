Finally some dry time -- tracking winds, rain and cooler temps

WSIL (Carterville) -- After a very active and wet past few days, we're finally getting some dry time. High pressure is currently dominating, allowing for lots of blue skies. Winds are fairly calm out of the Southwest. Temperatures this afternoon have climbed into the upper 50s, lower 60s.
Calm conditions will remain tonight with lows in the mid 30s and clear skies. A few patches of fog tonight are possible, but dense fog isn't expected due to lack of moisture aloft.
Sunday will be another great day to spend outside. A little chilly waking up early in the 30s but we'll quickly climb into the 60s by the afternoon. A bit of a breeze will begin to pick up thanks to a weak storm system over the upper Midwest. It's effect will last through Monday as it keeps us warm and windy.
After Monday, temperatures will begin to dip closer to average and then below average by the end of the week. A cold blast will last through mid-March so make sure to really enjoy the next two days!