Finally feeling a warm up -- windy & cloudy this evening

WSIL (Carterville) -- Hopefully you enjoyed the sunshine this morning because we're left with overcast skies this evening. We're finally returning to seasonal temperatures with highs in the low 40s. 

Overnight we'll stay mild, with temperatures only falling into the mid 30s. Cloudy and windy conditions will be sticking around through morning.

Tomorrow will definitely be the 'pick day' of the weekend with highs well above average in the 50s, some sunshine and much calmer winds. If you can, be sure to get outside and enjoy it! 

We'll remain fairly quiet until Tuesday once an unsettled pattern returns. Models are still in disagreement about the exact timing but that should be ironed out closer to. Make sure to have the umbrella handy! (Just in time for National Umbrella Day and yes, there seems to be a national day for everything.) 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

