Finally clearing up today, chilly weekend ahead

WSIL (Carterville) -- We are finally getting a break from the rain today and we begin drying out. Temperatures are still on the chilly side climbing into the upper 50s, just below normal. Clouds will begin clearing out this evening and overnight, we'll remain clear.
As a cold front moves through the area this evening, the biggest change we'll feel are winds as they will shift from west to northwest. If you have any Friday night plans, make sure to bundle up because temperatures will be dropping into the upper 30s and winds will make it feel even chillier.
Looking ahead to the weekend, fairly calm conditions are expected with lots of sunshine around on Saturday but highs will only be in the low 50s.
Clouds return on Sunday and even colder conditions are expected. The biggest thing to watch this weekend is a chance of a light freeze Sunday morning. Be sure to cover/bring in any plants that may need it.
Temperatures will finally warm up for the first half of our work week. Tuesday should be the nicest day of the week, with highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday is the one to watch and be weather aware of. It's still a couple of days a way, but heavy rain and gusty conditions are currently expected.