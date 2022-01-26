Final suspect in 2016 shooting of Carbondale Officer Trey Harris arrested in Colorado

(WSIL) -- The final suspect in a shooting that left an officer injured more than 5 years ago, is now in custody.
On January 11, 2022 the U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force located and arrested Xavier Lewis, 30, on an outstanding Jackson County warrant.
Lewis, along with others, was originally indicted in Jackson County in 2018 as a result of an investigation after Carbondale Police Officer Trey Harris was struck by gunfire in 2016.
Harris and another officer were responding to reports of shots fired. While driving toward the source of the gunfire, the officers began a pursuit. At least one suspect fired several shots at the officers, striking the squad car and Officer Harris. That suspect was later identified as Alex Karcher.
Harris was injured and lost vision in one eye as a result of the shooting.
The initial shots were fired while a group of suspects were trying to collect payment for drugs. Lewis was inside the vehicle that was being pursued by Officer Harris.
Lewis is currently incarcerated in the Bent County Jail in Colorado awaiting extradition to Illinois.
Several other people have been charged and sentenced in the case for involvement in the drug operation.
- Alex Karcher: 27.5 years, aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated discharge of a firearm, conspiracy to possess w/ intent to deliver
- Christian Reichert: 23 years, conspiracy to possess, manufacturing cannabis, cannabis trafficking
- Matthew Manley: 9 years, conspiracy to possess w/ intent to deliver
- Brandon Jones: 18 years, manufacturing cannabis, cannabis trafficking
- Jared Jones: 10 years, manufacturing cannabis
- Xavier McCray: 10 years, aggravated discharge of weapon, aggravated battery
- William Cummins: 4 years probation, conspiracy to possess w/ intent to deliver