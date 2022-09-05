Final day of the Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN (WSIL) - Labor Day is the Du Quoin State Fair's final day. Some folks went out for one last ride, while others hit the Grandstand for the motorsport events - all scheduled for Monday due to weather postponement.
"It's hard to believe they had it prepped to run today," said one Silver Cross goer.
Weather kept them off the track on Saturday, but drivers racing in the modifieds, Silver Crown and ARCA were revved up on Monday.
The weather cooperated on Labor Day, and the clouds overhead didn't scare anyone this go-round.
"It's the crowd, the pageantry, it's the bravery," said another motorsport attendee from Indiana. "It's a good time, and a cheap time when you really think about it. I love it."
Meanwhile, outside the Grandstand, kids were working in one last ride.
"Well, I want to go on the upside down ride," one little girl exclaimed. "It's the one with the rollercoaster, but I don't know if my brother will go on that one with me."
For some, coming to the fair is a tradition...
"We make the trek every year," said one fairgoer. "Even when I was stationed in Louisiana in the military, we'd make the trek to come see this."
And for like many in the area, the fair marks the end of the summer season.
"I was born and raised in southern Illinois," said a mom while holding her child, "so the fair always meant the end of summer and the start of the school year and so it's always like a great last hoorah before you get back to reality."