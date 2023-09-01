Final day of mild weather ahead of warm-up

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- Today, we are tracking what is likely going to be the last day of mild weather for our region. Today, temperatures will start similar to yesterday with lows this morning in the mid to upper 50s, before warming into the low 70s by mid morning. This afternoon temperatures will warm into the low 80s, so it will be slightly warmer today than it was yesterday.
The air will also be dry today, with dewpoints in the mid to upper 50s.
For the holiday weekend, things will be overall be warm and humid, but dry. Saturday, things will start to warm up into the upper 80s, to near 90s degrees for some of us, especially in southern parts of the region. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 90s.
For labor day, highs will again be in the low to mid 90s and humid. We are also tracking an isolated storm chances for the afternoon on Labor Day, but nothing wide spread in terms of rainfall.
Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking a a summer-like pattern for the rest of the week. Summer isn't officially over for another 20 days.