2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Final day of mild weather ahead of warm-up

  Updated
Hourly forecast

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- Today, we are tracking what is likely going to be the last day of mild weather for our region. Today, temperatures will start similar to yesterday with lows this morning in the mid to upper 50s, before warming into the low 70s by mid morning. This afternoon temperatures will warm into the low 80s, so it will be slightly warmer today than it was yesterday. 

Humidity today

The air will also be dry today, with dewpoints in the mid to upper 50s. 

Labor Day Weekend Forecast

For the holiday weekend, things will be overall be warm and humid, but dry. Saturday, things will start to warm up into the upper 80s, to near 90s degrees for some of us, especially in southern parts of the region. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 90s. 

Rain chances Monday

For labor day, highs will again be in the low to mid 90s and humid. We are also tracking an isolated storm chances for the afternoon on Labor Day, but nothing wide spread in terms of rainfall. 

Summer like pattern to return

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking a a summer-like pattern for the rest of the week. Summer isn't officially over for another 20 days. 

