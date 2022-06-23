"Fight the Bite:" Illinois warns against mosquito bites after 7 counties report West Nile

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding the public that along with summer, Mosquito Season is now underway.
The reminder comes after positive batch of West Nile Virus have been reported in 7 counties statewide.
While no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois so far this year, there were 64 human cases (which are significantly under-reported) and five deaths attributed to the disease in the state in 2021.
The first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois in 2022 were reported on May 24 in Roselle in DuPage County. Since then, six more counties - Cook, Will, Logan, Edgar, Macoupin and Washington - have reported batches of mosquitos that tested positive for West Nile virus.
Updates on where cases have been reported can be found on the IDPH West Nile Virus Surveillance page.
IDPH encourages the public to Fight the Bite by practicing the three “R’s” – reduce, repel, and report:
- REDUCE - make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut.Eliminate, or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers.
- REPEL - when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.
- REPORT – report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito larvae.
Four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, encephalitis, or even death, can occur. People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.