Few strong storms possible this morning -- cool and dry air behind the front

WSIL (Carterville) -- It another soggy start to the morning. A cold front to our west is pushing into the region and as it does, it's bringing chances for heavy rain and a few strong storms. Biggest threats this morning are heavy rain, strong damaging winds and lightning.
Good news is that this should pass fairly quickly and won't impact the better part of our day.
Temperatures are warm as you're headed out the door this morning with overnight lows in the mid 70s. We quickly warm up by lunchtime, even with the few passing clouds. Highs will climb into the mid 80s with heat indices back in the 90s. We won't really feel the cold front's passage until later in the evening.
Winds shift from the south to the northwest, dropping humidity levels and overnight lows.
The cold front will bring us an early taste of fall for the second half of the week. Dew points will fall to the 60s and 50s, making conditions much more comfortable.
The second half of September is trending much cooler. Our average highs this time of the year are in the low to mid 80s, so we'll be staying slightly below that!