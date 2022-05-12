Few storms return Friday with a slight cool down

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been another sunny and hot day across the region with some haze in the air. That haze is smoke being picked up from wildfires in New Mexico. The smoke won't cause any health issues but will create beautiful sunsets and sunrises.
Tonight will be another quiet but warm night. Low temperatures will run above average but cooler than the last couple of days, dipping into the low 60s.
Friday will be another hot afternoon but slightly more comfortable than the past couple of days. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s. A chance for storms will also return, primarily in southeast Missouri. These storms could be strong at times, with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
The chance for scattered storms will spread east and cover the entire region by the weekend. Neither day will be a washout but you may want an umbrella on standby. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler, dipping into the low 80s.