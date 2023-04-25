Few showers south, most stay dry and cool

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Clouds cleared out, making for a nice afternoon. There has been plenty of sunshine and temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday, back into the mid to upper 60s.
The evening will stay quiet but clouds will begin to build back in overnight. Lows will be similar to last night, dipping into the low 40s.
A small chance for showers will return Wednesday. Any rain will be light and focused south, primarily in the Missouri bootheel and northwest Tennessee.
Most of the region will stay dry, with a few more clouds. Temperatures will be below average again, climbing back into the mid to upper 60s.
Better rain chances return Thursday. A storm system will move in from the south bringing the entire region a chance for showers. The highest totals will be through the southern half of the area. On average 0.5"-1.5" is expected.
A few light showers could linger through the eastern half of the viewing area early Friday. However, most of the day should be dry.
Another storm system arrives by the weekend, with more rain chances.
Temperatures are projected to stay below average for the next 7-10 days.