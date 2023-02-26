Few quiet hours before next system moves in overnight

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a cloudy and rainy end to the weekend out ahead of our next big system. Evening temperatures reached the low to mid 50s but it's feeling much cooler thanks to the breeze.
Temperatures will continue to climb (not fall) overnight as a warm front will lift across the region and continue to bring us the first round of isolated showers.
Almost immediately after the warm front, a cold front will push through around sunrise. This will bring more widespread and heavier shower chances. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible but the overall severe risk remains fairly low.
A Wind Advisory has been issued beginning tonight at 3 AM until 3 PM tomorrow. Gusts across the area will range between 45 and 55 mph.
The SPC has made a bit of a change as far as tomorrow goes. The severe threat still remains fairly low, but not zero. A Marginal Risk, which is a 1 out of 5, is now in place for the northern most part of southern Illinois.
It won't our only chance for rain for rain this week as we're tracking another system mid-week.