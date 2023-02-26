 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CST TO 3 PM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM CST to 3 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At the onset of the wind event, a narrow
line of showers and isolated thunderstorms may help to further
enhance wind gusts late Sunday night and early Monday morning.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Few quiet hours before next system moves in overnight

radar

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a cloudy and rainy end to the weekend out ahead of our next big system. Evening temperatures reached the low to mid 50s but it's feeling much cooler thanks to the breeze. 

hourly

Temperatures will continue to climb (not fall) overnight as a warm front will lift across the region and continue to bring us the first round of isolated showers. 

cold front radar

Almost immediately after the warm front, a cold front will push through around sunrise. This will bring more widespread and heavier shower chances. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible but the overall severe risk remains fairly low. 

wind adv

A Wind Advisory has been issued beginning tonight at 3 AM until 3 PM tomorrow. Gusts across the area will range between 45 and 55 mph. 

spc

The SPC has made a bit of a change as far as tomorrow goes. The severe threat still remains fairly low, but not zero. A Marginal Risk, which is a 1 out of 5, is now in place for the northern most part of southern Illinois. 

rain chances

It won't our only chance for rain for rain this week as we're tracking another system mid-week. 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

