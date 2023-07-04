Few pop-up storms today -- chance for severe weather tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- Happy Independence Day! Although inconvenient timing, we are seeing some much needed rain across part of the region. Dark clouds are around some areas while others have bright blue skies. Highs today will climb into the low to mid 90s and that will continue to fuel a few of those pop-up storms.
Keep an eye on radar if you do have any plans because a scattered chance for storms does hang around the region. While severe weather isn't expected, there is the risk of lightning with these thunderstorms. Lows tonight will fall to the low 70s.
A trough and a cold front are still anticipated to make their way through the region tomorrow. With it, we may see some chances for severe storms into the afternoon and evening. The biggest threats are large hail and strong winds.
Temperatures tomorrow will still be warm but the cold front will cool us off for the rest of the work week. Highs settle in the upper 80s until the end of the weekend.