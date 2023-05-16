Few lingering showers, break from the rain arrives Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- As an area of low pressure moves east, away from the region, a few showers will linger this evening. Rain is expected to move out overnight and the clouds will also begin to break up. Lows will dip back into the 50s by morning.
Much drier air will settle in behind today's system. This will bring a break from the rain and lower humidity. Wednesday and Thursday will likely end up being the pick days of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine, with high temperatures topping out near 80 degrees.
Our next chance for rain will return by Friday. Another cold front will sweep through the region bringing back rain and storm chances through early Saturday.
More dry and pleasant weather will settle in Sunday.