Few flurries today -- unseasonably cold weekend ahead

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a good weekend to keep some hot cocoa nearby. Waking up this morning, temperatures were in the mid 20s and wind chills were even colder in the teens. There were even a few flurries in our northern most counties like Hamilton County, but no impacts or accumulations are expected.
Temperatures have slightly recovered as we climb into the low to mid 30s. Some sunshine is expected to peak through the partly cloudy skies, but the steady breeze out of the west is keeping the wind chills in the mid 20s. Gusts today will reach the 20s.
Tomorrow will be cold again with wind chills starting in the teens. Skies should clear and winds will be a bit calmer. Highs only in the mid 30s.
As far as next week goes, confidence is high when it comes to the cold. Arctic air will fill in as a trough builds across the country. Highs will likely dip into the low 20s and upper teens. Eyes are still on next Thursday thanks to the possibility of winter weather. There is still the question when it comes to specific timing and amounts. Once we get closer, we'll know more.