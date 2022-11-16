Few flurries this afternoon, staying below average this week

WSIL (Carterville) -- You're going to want some gloves and a scarf this afternoon because it is very chilly outside. Not only are we dealing with temperatures in the upper 30s, but we're also dealing with a cold breeze in the teens coming from the northwest.
We could even see a few flurries this afternoon thanks to a system well off to our northeast. The northern part of our state is seeing the better chance for snow today.
We've pretty much hit our high temperatures for today already. Overnight looks to be bitter cold as temperatures drop to the lower 20s.
The rest of this week really isn't looking much warmer thanks to a blast of Arctic air that's expected later this week. Thanks to the cooler air, we may have a hard time getting above freezing for our high Friday.
Despite having a warm start to the month, it seems like most of the time leading up to Thanksgiving will be on the below average side.