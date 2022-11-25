Few clouds this evening -- tracking widespread showers tomorrow evening

WSIL (Carterville) -- Although it looks fairly gray outside for some of us, we aren't tracking any rain this evening. Temperatures are slightly above average with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds will continue to clear near sunset.
Overnight we'll dip close to freezing. Patchy fog is possible so if you'll be out early, make sure to give yourself a little extra time. Clouds will build back in ahead of tomorrows system in the early morning hours.
If you have plans for the first half of Saturday, you should remain dry. The wet pattern will return late afternoon for SEMO, evening for southern Illinois and western Kentucky.
A low will move over from Texas bringing Gulf moisture to the region. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder tomorrow night as a few thunderstorms are possible across our southern counties. Rainfall amounts are expected to be around an inch.
Showers will linger into early Sunday with the second half expected to be mostly dry. We're continuing to track a few more chances of much needed rain in our 7 day.