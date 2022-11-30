Few clouds and more below average temperatures Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a breezy and cold day across the region. The gusty northwest winds should begin to relax overnight, with clear skies. Overnight temperatures will be cold, dipping into the low 20s.
More clouds are expected Thursday with some sunshine. It'll still be a chilly day but a bit warmer than today. Highs will climb into the low to mid 40s.
Enjoy the dry weather. An active pattern returns by the end of the week and into the weekend. Each day won't be a wash out, but off and on rain chances return.