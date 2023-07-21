Few afternoon showers -- beautiful Saturday ahead

WSIL (Carterville) -- After the week we've had, this isn't the worst end to the work week. Overcast skies have blanketed the region behind a cold front, and we're tracking a few light showers moving in from the west. Most of the active weather, if not all, should stay to our south.
Temperatures are fairly mild in the low 80s, upper 70s. Chance for rain stays through the afternoon and early evening, but should be exiting the region before any of your Friday night plans. Overnight clouds will clear and temperatures will fall into the low 60s.
Models are continuing to trend towards a beautiful weekend forecast. Saturday will be in the low 80s and dewpoints should be much closer to a more comfortable level, making it feel less humid out. There is a slight chance for rain Sunday, but nothing to cancel any plans over quite yet.
Make the most of this weekend by either going to the farmers market, hitting the lake or camping because the heat is ramping up next week.
By next week we climb back into the 90s and stay there through our 10 day forecast.