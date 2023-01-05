Ferrell Hospital recognized for quality of care

ELDORADO, IL (WSIL) -- Ferrell Hospital has been recently honored for excellence in quality of care and recognized for being among the top 10% of all critical access hospitals in the country, gaining the title of a high-achieving HCAHPS hospital.
The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) recognized Ferrell Hospital during a ceremony at the I-Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign, IL in November of 2022.
Ferrell Hospital and other critical access hospitals were asked to voluntarily participate in four defined domains of quality outcomes including patient safety/inpatient, patient engagement, care transition, and outpatient measures.
“Often, in rural hospitals, having a devoted staff member to abstract and submit this data can be both time-consuming and burdensome,” said Laura Fischer, ICAHN Flex Grant Project Manager. “This hospital realizes how important quality of care and an engaged staff is for its patients…From its top leadership on throughout the facility, each strives for continued quality on a daily basis, and that is what we are celebrating today.”
“We are very proud of our team for achieving this level of excellence in health quality,” said Alisa Coleman, CEO, Ferrell Hospital. “This is truly a team effort that recognizes our dedication to delivering a healthcare experience of which our patients and staff can be proud.”