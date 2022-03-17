FEMA teams with Menards to offer advice for storm survivors

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- As rebuilding efforts continue in Western Kentucky following December's deadly tornadoes, FEMA has teamed with Menards to offer advice for storm survivors.
"FEMA's ultimate goal is to make sure that our mission is to help people before, after, and during disasters," said FEMA Media Relations Specialist La-Tanga Hopes.
When a disaster happens, like the storms that hit western Kentucky and the community of Mayfield back in December 2021, it's not uncommon for FEMA to step in to lend a helping hand.
One area is Hazard Mitigation Community Education Outreach.
"Mitigation comes into play with the sense that, if you are able to prevent or secure or even after an event, prepare for the next one, that's pretty much what medication does," said Hopes.
FEMA is on hand at Menards in Paducah. Their goal is to help educate and provide resources when a disaster occurs again.
"When the next storm hits, they are more resilient to the storm, and they have more chance of surviving," said Eugene McFee, Hazard Mitigation Community Outreach Specialist. "What we do here is we give them out information to make their home stronger."
FEMA representatives say this is why they need to go to stores like Menards, where survivors of a disaster go to help rebuild.
"Anytime we have an incident, an emergency or disaster incident, we always rely on the local community," said Hopes. "It's a community effort first. So it starts locally."
Outreach Specialist Jimmie Mullins says most of the questions he hears are regarding safe rooms.
"I'd say 50 to 70 percent of the people, that's what they're asking about," said Mullins. "They see how safe they are and how people have went into them and their house be [blown] apart, but people in the safe room come walking out."
This is McFee's first disaster assignment. He says that even though many people have lost everything, their strength and resilience are humbling.
"A lot of them, they have smiles on their faces they'll laugh and joke with you, even though they've lost completely everything, it's very humbling to see the strength of people, especially after the disaster," said McFee.
FEMA is on location until April 16. They're on hand every weekday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. On the weekends, they're there until 5 p.m.