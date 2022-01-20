FEMA provides rebuilding information to Kentuckians affected by tornado

MAYFIELD (WSIL)---FEMA says it'll work to help those affected by the December 10th tornadoes.
In the Mayfield Lowe's, FEMA is working to get much needed information out to the public.
"We're in Lowe's because as people receive their money from FEMA and start rebuilding, then we got ideas for them to build their homes back stronger," said James 'Jimmy' Mullins, a Community Education and Outreach Specialist with FEMA.
Many homes and businesses were destroyed in the tornado, but the information provided by the Mitigation team can help inform the public on how to build again, and hopefully prevent the same extent of damage if another storm comes through.
"We're here to help make sure that people can build back better and prepare themselves for the next storm. So we're just here to help them make sure that they know the warning signs and how to protect themselves and their families when the tornado comes," said Tommy 'Eugene' McFee.
That protection can come from learning to pick the right contractor to help rebuild your home, or it can be how to build a safe room.
"It's one of the most important parts, you know, tornadoes are highly unpredictable. So when they happen, it's important that you and your family have a place to go that's safe," said McFee.
This FEMA team will be at the Mayfield Lowe's until January 29th, but they have all kinds of free information related to building back homes--and getting families back on track.
"There's a lot of information to help the community as they start building back," said Mullins.