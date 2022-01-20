FEMA encourages Kentuckians to apply for aid

MAYFIELD (WSIL)---FEMA is encouraging Kentuckians affected by the December 10th storms to apply for assistance, and fast!
Those living in any of the qualifying counties, Barre, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, and Warren, may be eligible for non taxable grants.
The deadline for that assistance is February 11th.
FEMA recommends applying early because those who are denied can still file an appeal.
"Should you get a determination letter and it says you are unsuccessful in your first attempt, you will have two more opportunities to do that. But you've gotta remember there is also a 60 day standard that's within that concept. So you want to try to get it done as soon as possible, so that our teams which are also specialists, they can help you with that application," said FEMA Media Relations Specialist, La-Tanga Hopes.
You can apply for the grants through FEMA's helpline, 1-800-621-3362, mobile app, website, and disaster recovery centers.