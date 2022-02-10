FEMA deadline extended to March 13

(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday the deadline for storm survivors to apply for FEMA assistance is now March 13.
The commonwealth asked for an extension to make sure all storm survivors have more time to apply. The previous deadline was Friday, Feb. 11.
To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. To find a Disaster Recovery Center visit fema.gov/drc or call the FEMA Helpline.
The governor also announced the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has raised over $46.3 million.
In January, the Governor announced that the state would apply the funds to add 20% on top of what FEMA awards in individual assistance for uninsured homeowners and renters impacted by the storms. The fund was use to first pay every family that has lost a loved one to the tornadoes – 77 Kentuckians – to cover funeral expenses.