...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, and ice accumulations of
two tenths to four tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Poplar
Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Marion and Albion
Illinois.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could
impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes,
especially on Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Prolonged power outages may occur where
significant ice accumulations develop.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

FEMA and the Small Business Administration deadline for assistance fast approaching

  • Updated
  • 0
FEMA

KENTUCKY (WSIL)---The Small Business Administration has given out over $30 million in disaster relief loans, money that can be used toward rebuilding after physical or economic damage from the December tornado.

The SBA partners with FEMA for long term disaster recovery, giving low interest loans to homeowners, renters, businesses, and some nonprofits following disasters.

For homeowners, these loans are start at 1.43%. These loans can be deferred and have terms up to a maximum of 30 years.

For those who want to apply, the deadline is coming up fast.

"The deadline is very soon, it's coming up February 11th so make sure that, if FEMA, if you're a homeowner or a renter, and FEMA has referred you to SBA to make sure you put that application in," said Sally Graham, a public information officer for the Small Business Administration. "We are here, we have been deployed since December 15th. We're helping anyone who has had damage. Please come see us." 

Now before applying for the loans, make sure you apply for FEMA disaster assistance and see if you are eligible for their grant programs.

Make sure to finish those applications as soon as possible.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

