...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated late afternoon thunderstorms will
provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Feeling like the triple digits -- tracking a few storms tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
heat adv

WSIL (Carterville) -- No matter how much you love summer, you have to admit it is downright hot today. Temperatures have quickly returned to the mid to upper 90s. Thanks to a southernly flow, humidity is high which is driving our heat index to almost 110 degrees. 

wide radar

Relief from the heat is on the way! We're continuing to track a fairly large system with an extended cold front approaching the region from the west. Not only will it drop temperatures this evening, but it also brings a chance for severe weather. Currently there's watches and warnings in place off to our east. 

severe storms

Not much change from the Storm Prediction Center with Western Kentucky, Tennessee and the Bootheel still in a Slight (2 out of 5) risk. If we do see any storms form this evening, they will likely be in that area and our eastern counties. The biggest threats continue to be large hail and gusty winds. 

hourly

Once the cold front finishes sweeping and the sun sets, the severe threat will drop along with temperatures and humidity. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s. 

warm up

As we enter the work week, we'll still see temperatures trending slightly above average but it won't be as warm today. We'll also be fairly sunny and quiet the next few days.

