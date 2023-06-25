Feeling like the triple digits -- tracking a few storms tonight

WSIL (Carterville) -- No matter how much you love summer, you have to admit it is downright hot today. Temperatures have quickly returned to the mid to upper 90s. Thanks to a southernly flow, humidity is high which is driving our heat index to almost 110 degrees.
Relief from the heat is on the way! We're continuing to track a fairly large system with an extended cold front approaching the region from the west. Not only will it drop temperatures this evening, but it also brings a chance for severe weather. Currently there's watches and warnings in place off to our east.
Not much change from the Storm Prediction Center with Western Kentucky, Tennessee and the Bootheel still in a Slight (2 out of 5) risk. If we do see any storms form this evening, they will likely be in that area and our eastern counties. The biggest threats continue to be large hail and gusty winds.
Once the cold front finishes sweeping and the sun sets, the severe threat will drop along with temperatures and humidity. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s.
As we enter the work week, we'll still see temperatures trending slightly above average but it won't be as warm today. We'll also be fairly sunny and quiet the next few days.