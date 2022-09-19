Feeling like summer, heat and humidity continue

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a sunny and hot day. Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the 90s, with heat indices topping 100. Drink plenty of water and stay cool.
Aside from the hot temperatures, the remainder of the afternoon and evening will be quiet. Mostly clear skies stick around overnight, with lows dipping into the upper 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days of the week, feeling like summer. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 90s, with heat indices in the 100s. Stay inside and enjoy the A/C if you can.
A strong cold front will finally bring relief by the end of the week, just in time for the start of fall. Much drier air will settle in, with highs dropping back into the 70s.