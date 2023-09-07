 Skip to main content
Feeling like fall today!

cold front temps

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's feeling like pumpkin spice season! Temperatures waking up this morning are roughly 10 degrees cooler than what we've been seeing the past couple of mornings. A sweeping cold front dropped our temperatures and got rid of the humidity. 

today

By the afternoon and evening, highs will climb into the upper 70s, low 80s. Sunshine makes an appearance between partly cloudy skies and winds stay steady out of the northwest. It's the perfect day to spend outdoors! 

fall trend continues

Today won't be the last of the unseasonably cool weather. It'll be sticking around into next week as well. Dry conditions today, tomorrow and this weekend but chances will return next week! 

Tags

