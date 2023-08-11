Feeling a lot more like August today -- few storm chances this weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- Despite the cool air we've seen earlier this week, today is feeling a lot more like August. Gulf moisture has made it's way north over our region driving up our dew points and humidity.
Temperatures are in the upper 80s with heat indices in the triple digits. We're seeing a few clouds right now from the heat but those will clear later in the evening.
This evening temperatures will fall to the 80s with plenty of sunshine expected. Overnight lows will stay mild in the mid 70s. After Midnight, we'll likely be woken up to thunder as the next chance for severe weather returns.
The Storm Prediction Center has our region blanketed in a Slight (2 out of 5) risk with towns including Mount Vernon, Benton, Carbondale, Cape Girardeau, Paducah and Poplar Bluff. Our southern counties are seeing a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk.
The biggest threats continue to be strong winds as the line of storms moves through, along with large hail. This is likely to also be a loud storm as it moves through so lightning will also be a threat.
A few models are showing a chance for storms during tomorrow early afternoon. Confidence in timing is fairly low and is something to keep an eye on. It's also going to be a warm weekend with highs in the low 90s, upper 80s with heat indices in the triple digits.
As we go into next week, a high pressure begins to dominate which will drop our humidity levels and bring lots of sunshine! We just have to get through a possibly stormy weekend first.