Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland receives check for disaster recovery

PADUCAH (WSIL)---Kentuckians are still feeling the affects of December's devastating tornadoes.
Food Lion Feeds gave a $50,000 check to Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland.
The Feeding America warehouse in Mayfield was destroyed in the tornado.
Organizers with Feeding America said the money will be able to help many people.
"It's not often you see that kind of money. I think it's just incredibly exciting that we can take something so tragic and have something so horrible happen, but out of that is kinda the birth of a new creation and it's just gonna mean so much to so many people," said Holly Carlson, the Marketing Manager with Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland.
The Mayfield warehouse was the main storage and distribution center that helped partners throughout the eight most western counties of Kentucky.