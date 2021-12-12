Federal State of Emergency declared in Kentucky following tornado; Governor Beshear provides update on disaster

MAYFIELD (WSIL) -- During a press conference Sunday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear announced the President has approved a Federal State of Emergency for the state of Kentucky.
This declaration will provide additional resources from the federal government to the commonwealth, including the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.
FEMA has also requested a Major Disaster Declaration. If approved, this declaration will help rebuild the local infrastructure and help individuals impacted by the storms. To learn more about what assistance will be available visit disasterassistance.gov.
FEMA will be launching Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams on Monday. Those teams will be boots on the ground to help communities get the resources they need. They will be available for questions and help folks get the information they need to recover.
The commonwealth is also opening all state parks to help provide housing to those that lost their home for at least two weeks.
The governor said he has been in contact with the owners of the Candle Factory and are working to determine exactly how many were killed. 110 people were within the facility when it collapsed and 40 people were initially rescued. They are making contact with folks to get more definitive numbers.
He said he is expecting the number of people killed in the tornado to be in the double digits for at least four counties.
Governor Beshear also said that while assessments are still being made, more than 1,000 homes were destroyed in the storm.