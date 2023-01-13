Federal, state agencies assisting police in identifying school threat suspect

PERRYVILLE, MO (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 3:00 p.m. - The Perryville Police Department are actively investigating another school threat towards the Perry County School District 32 on Friday.
Perryville police received another phone call Friday morning threatening harm to students and staff at the school located in Perryville.
The school district and police conducted a press conference to update everyone on the latest information in relation to these school threats.
In that meeting, police state they have a person of interest.
"This is an ongoing investigation, and we will work tirelessly to identify the individual who is terrorizing our community," Perryville Police Chief Direk Hunt stated. "Due to the cooperation and teamwork with the faculty and administration of District #32, our investigators do have a person of interest at this time."
The first threat occurred on Wednesday when a male individual called the Perryville Police Department multiple times telling police of a possible bomb in the school.
Police said the caller used a Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) number to mask their true phone number. Investigators then immediately worked with state and federal agencies to identify the caller and suspect.
Authorities had students and staff evacuate the school buildings and searched the facility for any weapons or devices. None were found.
On Friday, Perryville officers again received a phone call from the same number claiming to be a Perryville High School student. Police said the caller advised he planned a mass school shooting for Friday.
All Perry County School District #32 students and staff stayed home on Friday and police administration and school officials followed their Threat Assessment Policy.
"Information we have gathered through our investigation leads us to believe this is the same individual who phoned in the bomb threat earlier this week," Perryville Police Department's Public Information Office Sgt. Jeri Cain said. "Our department is currently working with state and federal agencies to identify the individual who is orchestrating these terroristic threats. We would like to thank the Perry County Sheriff's Department for their assistance in searching the district's buildings and the continued cooperation of the faculty and staff of the Perry County School District."
If you have any information, please contact the Perryville Police Department at 573-547-4546.
ORIGINAL STORY: School officials were forced to close down Perry County School District 32 on Friday following another threat toward the campus.
"The entire campus is closed until further notice." Communications director Kate Martin states. "No students, staff, or visitors should be on school grounds or in the school buildings."
Officials believe Friday's call came from an unknown individual. The Perryville police department requested assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to identify the caller.
Perry County School District says the person or persons responsible will be prosecuted.