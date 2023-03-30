Federal judge says insurers no longer have to provide some preventive care services, including cancer and heart screenings, at no cost

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro .The Big Muddy River will continue a slow fall into next week, falling below flood stage at Plumfield tomorrow and at Murphysboro next Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&