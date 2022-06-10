Federal grand jury indicts Metropolis man for McCracken County bank robbery

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A federal grand jury in Paducah has returned an indictment charging a Metropolis man with bank robbery and interstate transportation of stolen property.
According to court documents, Reginald Thomas, 66 of Metropolis, was charged with robbing FNB Bank in Lone Oak last month.
He was also charged with interstate transportation of stolen property after transporting more than $5,000 in stolen cash from the bank into Illinois.
Authorities say Thomas entered the bank on May 10 with a shovel and demanded money. He then fled on foot and was later captured in Metropolis.
If convicted, Thomas faces up to 30 years in prison.