Fed-Ex confirms distribution center coming to Marion

MARINO (WSIL) -- After much speculation, Fed-Ex has confirmed a distribution center is coming to Marion.
Construction is underway on a new 250,000 square-foot facility on West Main Street near the Pepsi plant. It is expected to be operational later this year.
The new facility will employ a mix of full and part-time team members. The company also will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions.
In a statement Fed-Ex said, "We continue to experience significant package volume due to e-commerce growth and are optimizing the capacity of our network to meet growing demand for our services. The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers' distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.”