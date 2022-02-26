FDA Takes step to ban menthol cigarettes

(CNN) -- The FDA is a step closer to a complete ban on menthol-flavored cigarettes and cigars.
Thursday the agency submitted its proposal to the office of management and budget.
In 20-20, the agency enacted a "flavor ban" on e-cigarettes because they targeted middle and high school students. Now, public health officials argue banning menthol, the last allowable flavor in cigarettes, will save lives.
In its proposal, the FDA provides evidence that menthol tobacco products are heavily marketed to racial minorities. The CDC reports more than 85-percent of menthol smokers are black, taking a disproportionate toll on their health.
FDA officials say the proposed menthol ban will still need to be opened to public comment before a final review.