FDA shortens Moderna booster waiting period to 5 months

By Danny Valle

(CNN) -- The Food and Drug Administration authorized shortening the waiting period Friday for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to five months.

Previously, fully vaccinated adults had to wait six months before receiving a booster.

Recently, the FDA made similar changes to the Pfizer-BioNTech booster after early data showed the omicron variant was able to, at least partially,  evade the protection offered by two doses.

“The country is in the middle of a wave of the highly contagious omicron variant, which spreads more rapidly than the original virus and other variants that have emerged,” Dr Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

The statement continued, “Vaccination is our best defense against COVID-19, including the circulating variants, and shortening the length of time between completion of a primary series and a booster dose may help reduce waning immunity."

