WASHINGTON (AP) - Pfizer and Moderna say U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, letting them choose another dose of either vaccine. The move expands the government's booster campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays. There's one more step: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must agree to expand Pfizer and Moderna boosters to even healthy young adults. Its scientific advisers are set to debate that on Friday. If the CDC agrees, tens of millions more Americans could have three doses of protection ahead of the new year.
FDA expands COVID boosters to all adults, final hurdle ahead
Jacob Gordon
Producer
Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.
