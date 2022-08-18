Father, 3-year-old killed in southeast Missouri explosion

WYATT, MO (WSIL) -- The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office is providing another update on the explosion that took place Monday, including updates on the victims.
The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office says the Tennessee Medical Examiners Office in Nashville contacted them. They reported a 3-year-old girl died from her injuries sustained during the explosion. She had been hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital since Monday.
The father, Corey Coleman, died on Monday. The mother is still in critical condition and fighting for her life. A 6-month-old sibling is also still in critical condition.
The other 6 victims are stable and underdoing medical treatment in various hospitals.
Investigators determined the cause of the explosion is from propane gas that filled the home. The leak is narrowed down to the gas cook stove or a gas water heater. It is unknown at this time what ignited the gas.
This is being ruled an accident, but the investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff's Office said this is not drug related and no foul play is suspected.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Sheriff Britton Ferrell said: “Please pray for this family and everyone who was involved in this incident. This incident was beyond tragic and struck this community hard."