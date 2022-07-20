 Skip to main content
Fatal shooting under investigation in Bollinger County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- One person has died after a shooting in Bollinger County, Missouri. 

On Tuesday, July 19 around 9:20 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received reports of a man with a gunshot wound. 

A deputy located the man in a vehicle at a business in Marble Hill, Missouri. He was unresponsive and not breathing. The deputy began first aid and shortly after EMS arrived and took over. 

The man was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, where he was pronounced dead. The name is being withheld pending family notification.

Deputies later took two people into custody at the home where the shooting initially took place. Their names will be released after formal charges are filed. 

The case is active and ongoing by the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office. 

