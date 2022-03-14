Farmers State Bank to open new branch in Herrin

HERRIN (WSIL)---Farmers State Bank is expanding to Herrin.
The fifth branch is clearing ground next to Highway 148, and intends to have a full service bank, including mobile and online options.
The family owned bank decided to expand to a community that reflects their values.
"We wanted to expand our market presence in Williamson County, we figured Herrin was a great fit for us. We believe our values and Herrin's values are very similar, and we wanted to bring our style of banking to Herrin," said CEO Charles Holland.
The new location is just south of the Herrin McDonalds.
The branch hopes to be open by Thanksgiving of this year.