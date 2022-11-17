Farmer's Market at the HUB

MARION, IL. (WSIL) -- The second Farmer’s Market, Food Trucks & Food Drive Friday event at The HUB takes place November 18.
They'll have more than a dozen local vendors, featuring fresh meat, produce, baked goods, canned jams and jellies, handmade crafts, lotions and bath soaps, jewelry, and more.
Two food trucks will be there: Winston’s Bagels by B-Rad and Roots Run Deep.
The event is free. Organizers ask that you bring a canned good for donation to a local food pantry.
Below is a list of upcoming farmer's market dates:
FALL/WINTER MARKET DATES (3 p.m.- 6 p.m.)
November 18
December 2 & 16
January 6 & 20
February 3 & 17
March 3 & 17