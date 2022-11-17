 Skip to main content
Farmer's Market at the HUB

MARION, IL. (WSIL) -- The second Farmer’s Market, Food Trucks & Food Drive Friday event at The HUB takes place November 18.

They'll have more than a dozen local vendors, featuring fresh meat, produce, baked goods, canned jams and jellies, handmade crafts, lotions and bath soaps, jewelry, and more.

Two food trucks will be there: Winston’s Bagels by B-Rad and Roots Run Deep.

The event is free. Organizers ask that you bring a canned good for donation to a local food pantry.

Below is a list of upcoming farmer's market dates:

FALL/WINTER MARKET DATES (3 p.m.- 6 p.m.)

November 18

December 2 & 16

January 6 & 20

February 3 & 17

March 3 & 17 

