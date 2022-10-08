Farmers harvesting crops early due to drought-like conditions

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- With many farmers having to endure drought-like conditions this year, some farmers are starting harvest season earlier this fall.
Tom Shields has farmed near the Bottoms in Randolph County for more than 40 years. News 3's Joe Rehana spoke to him about the dry conditions, and he talked about how the drought makes it easier to get into the fields, but the loss of moisture for the crops means a loss of profit.
"We got hurt a little bit by the heat this summer," Shields declared. "Anytime it's 95/100 for week or two weeks in there, it takes a toll on the crops."
Shields pointed out that some crops, like the beans, were looking good despite the conditions. Generally, however, Shields is harvesting around nine to ten percent moisture levels - which is a few percentage points lower than he prefers. The decline in harvested moisture translates to about 50 to 60 cents per bushel.
Even with the low moisture levels, Shields says that dust clouds are a welcome sight:
"Anytime you see dust flying like it is today and the last week, and probably going to be the next ten days or so, it's an ideal harvest, it's an ideal harvest for the farmer, that's what they look for."
There's no denying that the ground needs rain, or else it will be difficult for farmers to work before winter.
"It's almost like concrete, the ground is really hard."
The Shields' farmland has big cracks etched within it, which will help bust up the fields. The rain, however, is what the farmers really need.
"This ground really gets broke up in the fall in a year when it's dry like this and sometimes that's a good thing too, it kind of bust up and makes it work better, a little better in the Spring, but it is really dry."