Farm Family Resource Initiative provides mental health support to agriculture community

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---It's been a stressful season for farmers.
Only 15% of corn has been planted in Illinois so far this year, and only 11% of soy beans. The average for the last five years at this time of year is 58% and 30% respectively.
Between weather, soil conditions, and global events, farmers have a lot on their plate.
"The stigma of accessing mental health is one that we've got to get through because if you don't have your mental health, it doesn't matter what your physical health is," said Jerry Costello II, the Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
Compared to most occupations, farmers are among the most likely to die by suicide, according to a study by the CDC.
To combat these statistics, the Illinois Department of Agriculture has launched their statewide Farm Family Resource Initiative.
"It's a mental health hotline as well as a text and email outlet for people to receive mental health when they're going through periods of stress," said Costello.
The anonymous line allows those in the agriculture community access professional help, and they can even get access to telehealth services if needed.
"Because of the funding that we've received, we're able to offer through the SIU School of Medicine, up to six counseling sessions with a counselor, at no charge," said FFRI Coordinator, Karen Stallman.
Lawmakers appropriated an additional $500,000 to operate the program through the next fiscal year.
"So it's super important for them to be able to call into these lines and get the help that they need, and that it be paid for, because they don't need one more stressor on how to pay for the mental health help that you need, at the same time you're trying figure out how to buy seed and fertilizer," said State Senator, Terri Bryant.
The Department of Agriculture hopes access to help will help farmers as well as reducing stigma.
"Hopefully this is a catalyst to seek that mental help that they need," said Costello.
That hotline can be called or texted at 1-833-FARMSOS or 1-833-327-6767, and can be emailed at FarmFamilyResourceHelpline@mhsil.com.
More information about the initiative can be found here.