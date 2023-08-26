Farm donates grain bin rescue equipment to local firefighters

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (WSIL) -- A farm donated safety equipment to the West Frankfort Fire Department this week.
The department received two grain augers and two sets of aluminum shields for the augers. The equipment is used to rescue victims trapped in a grain storage silo or trailer.
Grain entrapments are rare with just 42 documented in the U.S. last year according to Purdue University. Fire Chief Derek Sailliez says the department used hand scoops and buckets before receiving this equipment.
"One person gets trapped or goes missing... a loved one or co-worker is going to jump in and try and get them and become trapped," Sailliez said. "This just provided a very quick and efficient method to get the grain out."
Browning Farms donated two grain augers worth $1,900. The Franklin County Farm Bureau supplied the aluminum shields.